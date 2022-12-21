A Bissu performs a dance during a Mappalili ceremony in Pangkajene. The ceremony marks the start of the planting season on the island of Sulawesi. Photo: AFP
A Bissu performs a dance during a Mappalili ceremony in Pangkajene. The ceremony marks the start of the planting season on the island of Sulawesi. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  Southeast Asia

In Indonesia, ‘all-gendered’ priests are fighting to keep their traditions alive

  • With fewer than 40 Bissu remaining in areas across South Sulawesi, a community which once held divine status is now fighting against extinction
  • Many Bissu were accused of violating Islamic principles and faced persecution, but some are trying to preserve their heritage by performing cultural, shaman-like roles

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:45pm, 21 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Bissu performs a dance during a Mappalili ceremony in Pangkajene. The ceremony marks the start of the planting season on the island of Sulawesi. Photo: AFP
A Bissu performs a dance during a Mappalili ceremony in Pangkajene. The ceremony marks the start of the planting season on the island of Sulawesi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE