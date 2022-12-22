French serial killer Charles Sobhraj leaves Kathmandu district court in Nepal in 2011. On Wednesday he was ordered to be released because of poor health and good behaviour. Photo: Reuters
‘The Serpent’: French serial killer Charles Sobhraj to leave Nepal prison a year before completing 20-year sentence
- Sobhraj, 78, is believed to have killed at least 20 tourists in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong during the 1970s and 1980s
- Last year the BBC and Netflix jointly produced a TV series dramatising his crimes called The Serpent. Sobhraj’s lawyer said he could be released by Thursday
