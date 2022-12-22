Buildings on an artificial island constructed by China in Spratly Islands, South China Sea. Photo: TNS
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after ‘Chinese activities’ near islands
- Ministry’s statement follows report of Chinese construction on four uninhabited features in disputed Spratly Islands
- China reiterates it strictly abides by a consensus that includes not developing uninhabited reefs and islands
