Buildings on an artificial island constructed by China in Spratly Islands, South China Sea. Photo: TNS
Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines orders strengthened military presence after ‘Chinese activities’ near islands

  • Ministry’s statement follows report of Chinese construction on four uninhabited features in disputed Spratly Islands
  • China reiterates it strictly abides by a consensus that includes not developing uninhabited reefs and islands

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:41pm, 22 Dec, 2022

