A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler to test for Covid-19 at a train station in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP/File
‘Pandemic not over’: India randomly tests visitors after Covid surge in China
- India began randomly testing 2 per cent of international passengers arriving at its airports for Covid, citing an increase in cases in neighbouring China
- Infections have surged in China since it relaxed its harsh restrictions earlier this month following rare public protests
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler to test for Covid-19 at a train station in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP/File