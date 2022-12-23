Myanmar migrant workers living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi at a rally outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, on December 19, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar migrant workers living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi at a rally outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, on December 19, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand hosts Myanmar junta figures in talks as key Asean nations decline invite

  • There were no representatives from Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore – Myanmar junta’s most vocal critics in the Asean declined the invitation
  • There is discord in the 10-member group over whether to engage with the military that seized power last year and plunged Myanmar into conflict and economic ruin

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:41pm, 23 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Myanmar migrant workers living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi at a rally outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, on December 19, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar migrant workers living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi at a rally outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, on December 19, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE