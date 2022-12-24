A family member of one of the landslide victims grieves at Sungai Buloh Hospital’s mortuary in Selangor. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia finds child’s body in sleeping bag, ending search for final landslide victim

  • Rescuers say final victim is a boy estimated to be around seven years old, and found in a sleeping bag
  • Search operations end with 31 dead from landslide that flattened campsite

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:32pm, 24 Dec, 2022

A family member of one of the landslide victims grieves at Sungai Buloh Hospital’s mortuary in Selangor. Photo: Reuters
