A family member of one of the landslide victims grieves at Sungai Buloh Hospital’s mortuary in Selangor. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia finds child’s body in sleeping bag, ending search for final landslide victim
- Rescuers say final victim is a boy estimated to be around seven years old, and found in a sleeping bag
- Search operations end with 31 dead from landslide that flattened campsite
