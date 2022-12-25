A group of Rohingya refugees board a truck to be transferred to a temporary shelter following their arrival by boat in Krueng Raya, Indonesia’s Aceh province on December 25, 2022. Photo: AFP
57 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia after boat’s month-long journey
- This is the third Rohingya refugee boat to arrive in Muslim-majority Indonesia in recent months
- Refugees will be temporarily housed at a local government facility while authorities coordinate with International Organisation for Migration, UNHCR
