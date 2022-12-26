Relatives gather near the bed of a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in Bazhou city, northern China’s Hebei province, on December 22. Photo: AP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

No need to tighten curbs on China travellers despite Covid-19 surge: Singapore health experts

  • Infectious disease experts said such restrictions are unnecessary as the city state has a high Covid-19 vaccination rate
  • The virus is spreading rapidly in China after it ditched its zero Covid policy, causing nationwide shortages of test kits and key drugs

TODAY
Updated: 9:58am, 26 Dec, 2022

