A man Singapore was given 18 months’ jail and six strokes of the cane for swinging a sword at cars and attacking a pedestrian. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore man gets 18-month jail for swinging ‘samurai’ sword at cars, attacking pedestrian

  • Fadhil Yusop was also given six strokes of the cane
  • Fadhil swung the weapon at four vehicles in Buangkok Crescent neighbourhood and slashed the arm of a man who recorded the incident on his mobile phone

CNA
CNA

Updated: 12:58pm, 27 Dec, 2022

