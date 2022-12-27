A man Singapore was given 18 months’ jail and six strokes of the cane for swinging a sword at cars and attacking a pedestrian. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore man gets 18-month jail for swinging ‘samurai’ sword at cars, attacking pedestrian
- Fadhil Yusop was also given six strokes of the cane
- Fadhil swung the weapon at four vehicles in Buangkok Crescent neighbourhood and slashed the arm of a man who recorded the incident on his mobile phone
