Rescuers lift a child to safety while helping people affected by floods in Plaridel, the Philippines’ Misamis Occidental province, on December 26. Photo: Philippine Coastguard Handout via Reuters
Philippines hunts for dozens still missing from weekend weather disaster that killed at least 25
- More than 80,000 people have been forced to shelter in evacuation centres by the rains, floods and landslides of recent days
- Unlike in the Philippines’ previous disasters, its Christmastime tragedy was not triggered by more severe typhoons or tropical storms
