Rescuers lift a child to safety while helping people affected by floods in Plaridel, the Philippines’ Misamis Occidental province, on December 26. Photo: Philippine Coastguard Handout via Reuters
The Philippines
Asia / Southeast Asia

Philippines hunts for dozens still missing from weekend weather disaster that killed at least 25

  • More than 80,000 people have been forced to shelter in evacuation centres by the rains, floods and landslides of recent days
  • Unlike in the Philippines’ previous disasters, its Christmastime tragedy was not triggered by more severe typhoons or tropical storms

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:32am, 28 Dec, 2022

