Firefighters extinguish a blaze at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, Cambodia. Photo: Twitter
At least 10 killed in Cambodia’s Grand Diamond City casino-hotel fire
- Police said around 400 people were believed to be working at the casino in Poipet when the blaze broke out
- Video footage shared online showed guests jumping from the burning building near the Thai-Cambodian border
