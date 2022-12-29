Firefighters extinguish a blaze at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, Cambodia. Photo: Twitter
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, Cambodia. Photo: Twitter
Cambodia
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  Southeast Asia

At least 10 killed in Cambodia’s Grand Diamond City casino-hotel fire

  • Police said around 400 people were believed to be working at the casino in Poipet when the blaze broke out
  • Video footage shared online showed guests jumping from the burning building near the Thai-Cambodian border

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:50am, 29 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, Cambodia. Photo: Twitter
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, Cambodia. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE