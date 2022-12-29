President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr salutes troops during a ceremony to mark the 87th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: Philippines’ Marcos to take up maritime dispute with Xi during Beijing trip
- The Philippine president will also discuss energy cooperation with Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing next week
- An official said Manila and Beijing are working to establish a direct line between the foreign ministries ‘to avoid miscalculation’ in the disputed waterway
