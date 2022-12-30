Tourists visit the Wat Arun Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: AFP
Thailand battles worker shortage as it gears up for influx of Chinese tourists
- While next year’s estimates on Chinese visitor numbers are set to be much lower, it will still be difficult for hotels, travel firms and entertainment venues to cope
- Top-end hotels are giving bonuses to entice back former workers, while the government has rolled out measures to develop skills for the unemployed to address shortage
