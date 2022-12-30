A protester holds up a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: AFP
A protester holds up a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: AFP
Myanmar
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi faces 33 years in jail as months-long trials end

  • A military court found her guilty of five charges of corruption related to the purchase and maintaining of a helicopter, adding seven more years to her sentence
  • The United Nations Security Council has called on the junta to release Suu Kyi in its first resolution on the situation in Myanmar since the coup

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:52pm, 30 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester holds up a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: AFP
A protester holds up a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE