A protester holds up a poster featuring Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: AFP
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi faces 33 years in jail as months-long trials end
- A military court found her guilty of five charges of corruption related to the purchase and maintaining of a helicopter, adding seven more years to her sentence
- The United Nations Security Council has called on the junta to release Suu Kyi in its first resolution on the situation in Myanmar since the coup
