Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia investigates ‘daredevil’ Russian couple for climbing Merdeka 118 skyscraper
- Ivan Beerkus and Angela Nikolau posted social media videos of themselves atop the building that is set to become the world’s second tallest structure
- The skyscraper’s developer said the building was private property and ‘any trespassers will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law’
