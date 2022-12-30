Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia investigates ‘daredevil’ Russian couple for climbing Merdeka 118 skyscraper

  • Ivan Beerkus and Angela Nikolau posted social media videos of themselves atop the building that is set to become the world’s second tallest structure
  • The skyscraper’s developer said the building was private property and ‘any trespassers will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law’

CNA
CNA

Updated: 4:14pm, 30 Dec, 2022

