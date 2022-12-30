Nunthida Kongreung, whose parents died in the Grand Diamond hotel-casino fire, prays with other family members in Sa Kaeo province near the Thailand-Cambodia border on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Cambodia hotel fire: rescuers tell woman they arrived too late to save her parents
- Nunthida Kongreung says she was told her parents died from smoke inhalation, but ‘if help had come earlier they might have survived’
- As death toll rises and rescuers search for bodies amid ruins, grieving families recall loved ones trapped in building, struggle to cope with loss
Nunthida Kongreung, whose parents died in the Grand Diamond hotel-casino fire, prays with other family members in Sa Kaeo province near the Thailand-Cambodia border on Friday. Photo: Reuters