Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s Prime Minister, warns of troubled times in the coming year. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s PM Lee warns of uncertainties in 2023 as risks mount

  • ‘We must brace ourselves … our economy will be affected’, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his NYE message, referring to a troubled global outlook
  • While the reopening of China – Singapore’s top trading partner – may support commerce, any gains may be offset by a decline in demand from other markets

Bloomberg

Updated: 7:39pm, 31 Dec, 2022

