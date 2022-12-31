Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s Prime Minister, warns of troubled times in the coming year. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s PM Lee warns of uncertainties in 2023 as risks mount
- ‘We must brace ourselves … our economy will be affected’, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his NYE message, referring to a troubled global outlook
- While the reopening of China – Singapore’s top trading partner – may support commerce, any gains may be offset by a decline in demand from other markets
