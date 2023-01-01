Miner carrying baskets of solid sulphur from the quarry in Indonesia. Photo: Agoes Rudianto/File
Why miners in Indonesia risk their lives to get sulphur from inside an active volcano
- Hundreds of miners work inside the Ijen volcano, an active volcano in Indonesia to unearth sulphur, an essential ingredient in sugar, detergent, and gunpowder
- Working conditions are so dangerous, many miners don’t live past 50 years old
