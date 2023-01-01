Stranded passengers wait for information about their flights at terminal 3 of Ninoy International Airport in Pasay, Metro Manila on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Thousands stranded at Philippine airports due to technical glitch
- ‘Loss of communication’ at Manila airport forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted, with services only partially restored at 4pm local time
- Chaotic scenes as thousands of people tried to re-book tickets, find out more information, or waited for hours before learning about glitch and being deplaned
