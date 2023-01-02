A tourist is seen after arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in the Philippines. Photo: Xinhua/File
Philippines restores air traffic control after power outage strands thousands
- 280 local flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to other airports affecting around 56,000 passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport
- A problem with the power supply led to a ‘loss of communication, radio, radar, and internet’, Philippine Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said
