The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines restores air traffic control after power outage strands thousands

  • 280 local flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to other airports affecting around 56,000 passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport
  • A problem with the power supply led to a ‘loss of communication, radio, radar, and internet’, Philippine Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:18am, 2 Jan, 2023

