Residents in the Philippines survey the damage caused by heavy rain and floods over Christmas. Photo: Angelica Villarta via AFP
Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, 19 missing
- Northern Mindanao region in the south bore the brunt of the disaster; most deaths were from drowning and landslides, with fishermen among the missing
- The floods happened over the Christmas weekend, affecting around 600,000 people; thousands are still in emergency shelters
Residents in the Philippines survey the damage caused by heavy rain and floods over Christmas. Photo: Angelica Villarta via AFP