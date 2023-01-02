Residents in the Philippines survey the damage caused by heavy rain and floods over Christmas. Photo: Angelica Villarta via AFP
Residents in the Philippines survey the damage caused by heavy rain and floods over Christmas. Photo: Angelica Villarta via AFP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, 19 missing

  • Northern Mindanao region in the south bore the brunt of the disaster; most deaths were from drowning and landslides, with fishermen among the missing
  • The floods happened over the Christmas weekend, affecting around 600,000 people; thousands are still in emergency shelters

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:24pm, 2 Jan, 2023

