People take photos at Singapore’s Marina Bay last month. The city state’s economic performance is often seen as a useful barometer because of its reliance on trade with the rest of the world. Photo: Xinhua
Singapore’s economic growth slows as global headwinds mount
- Singapore’s economy grew by 3.8 per cent last year – more than expected but much slower than the 7.6 per cent rise enjoyed in 2021
- Elevated interest rates, declining household savings, high inflation and falling exports are all expected to hurt growth in the year ahead
