Buddhist monk Wirathu speaks during a rally in Yangon to show support to the Myanmar military in 2019. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia / Southeast Asia

'Face of Buddhist terror' monk Wirathu honoured by Myanmar junta for 'outstanding work'

  • Wirathu, also known as the ‘Buddhist bin Laden’, helped whip up animosity towards Rohingya before 2017’s crackdown on the Muslim minority group
  • He was jailed by Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted civilian government on sedition charges, which were dropped once the junta had seized power

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:15pm, 4 Jan, 2023

