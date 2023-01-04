Buddhist monk Wirathu speaks during a rally in Yangon to show support to the Myanmar military in 2019. Photo: AFP
‘Face of Buddhist terror’ monk Wirathu honoured by Myanmar junta for ‘outstanding work’
- Wirathu, also known as the ‘Buddhist bin Laden’, helped whip up animosity towards Rohingya before 2017’s crackdown on the Muslim minority group
- He was jailed by Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted civilian government on sedition charges, which were dropped once the junta had seized power
