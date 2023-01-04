Jane Chelliah-Manning will receive the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) from King Charles III. Photo: Twitter
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysian woman in London to receive MBE from King Charles for her services to UK

  • Jane Chelliah-Manning, who has lived in Britain since 1981, will receive an MBE for her work in the civil service and contributions to British society
  • She said the award also recognises her efforts as chair of a charity for women with learning disabilities in London

The Star
Updated: 5:00pm, 4 Jan, 2023

