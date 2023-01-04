A Singaporean woman who used a knife to stab her 15-year-old daughter in the thigh over the teenager’s supposed sexual conduct was sentenced to 14 months’ jail. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore woman jailed for stabbing teen daughter over her alleged sex life

  • The woman was sentenced to 14 months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt by an instrument likely to cause death
  • The victim required surgery after the woman stabbed her daughter and beat her with a metal ladle, a small electric fan and a floorball stick

CNA
CNA

Updated: 7:26pm, 4 Jan, 2023

