A Singaporean woman who used a knife to stab her 15-year-old daughter in the thigh over the teenager’s supposed sexual conduct was sentenced to 14 months’ jail. Photo: AFP
Singapore woman jailed for stabbing teen daughter over her alleged sex life
- The woman was sentenced to 14 months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt by an instrument likely to cause death
- The victim required surgery after the woman stabbed her daughter and beat her with a metal ladle, a small electric fan and a floorball stick
A Singaporean woman who used a knife to stab her 15-year-old daughter in the thigh over the teenager’s supposed sexual conduct was sentenced to 14 months’ jail. Photo: AFP