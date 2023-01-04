Aldres maintained his client was innocent and denied he had accepted bribes. “We will decide whether we will appeal or not within the next seven days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wilmar Nabati Indonesia’s commissioner Master Parulian Tumanggor, Musim Mas’s general manager Togar Sitanggang, and Permata Hijau Group’s senior manager Stanley Ma were sentenced to between one year and one-and-a-half years in prison, the Attorney General Office said.

A legal representative for Stanley said they were sentenced for influencing the decision of the former trade ministry official. Lawyers for Master and Stanley said they were still discussing with their clients whether to appeal, while denying any wrongdoing.

Togar’s lawyer could not immediately be reached. The palm oil companies did not respond to requests for comment.