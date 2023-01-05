Workers try to rescue a boy trapped in a concrete pillar in Vietnam’s Dong Thap province on Wednesday. Photo: Dong Thap Provincial Department of Information and Communication via AFP
Workers try to rescue a boy trapped in a concrete pillar in Vietnam’s Dong Thap province on Wednesday. Photo: Dong Thap Provincial Department of Information and Communication via AFP
Vietnam
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Vietnam boy trapped in hollow concrete pillar for 4 days declared dead

  • Thai Ly Hao Nam, 10, had apparently fallen into the shaft at a construction site while looking for scrap metal on New Year’s Eve
  • Hundreds of soldiers and engineering experts were mobilised to rescue the boy, but he is believed to have succumbed due to multiple injuries and lack of oxygen

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:32am, 5 Jan, 2023

