Workers try to rescue a boy trapped in a concrete pillar in Vietnam’s Dong Thap province on Wednesday. Photo: Dong Thap Provincial Department of Information and Communication via AFP
Vietnam boy trapped in hollow concrete pillar for 4 days declared dead
- Thai Ly Hao Nam, 10, had apparently fallen into the shaft at a construction site while looking for scrap metal on New Year’s Eve
- Hundreds of soldiers and engineering experts were mobilised to rescue the boy, but he is believed to have succumbed due to multiple injuries and lack of oxygen
