In June 2017, when the youth and his sister were in the same bedroom, he asked her to let him have sex with her. File photo: Bloomberg
Singapore man gets reformative training for raping 2 girls, including his sister
- He sexually assaulted his sister in 2017, when he was a 14-year-old secondary school student and his sister was around eight or nine years old
- In 2020, he raped his sister. In August 2021, he raped a different girl who was 13
