Anyone guilty of voyeurism in Singapore can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of the three. File photo: SCMP
Singapore voyeur jailed for filming female student in Nanyang Technological University campus toilet

  • Zhou Zhiwen, who suffered from early psychotic symptoms, was sentenced to 15 days’ jail for voyeurism committed in 2021
  • He ran out of the toilet and deleted the video when the victim caught him red-handed and raised alarm

TODAY
TODAY

Updated: 3:55pm, 6 Jan, 2023

