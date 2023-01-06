Anyone guilty of voyeurism in Singapore can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of the three. File photo: SCMP
Singapore voyeur jailed for filming female student in Nanyang Technological University campus toilet
- Zhou Zhiwen, who suffered from early psychotic symptoms, was sentenced to 15 days’ jail for voyeurism committed in 2021
- He ran out of the toilet and deleted the video when the victim caught him red-handed and raised alarm
