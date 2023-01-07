Singer Jay Chou. File photo: SCMP
Singer Jay Chou tells Malaysian football fans he is willing to postpone concert amid stadium furore
- Thousands of seats at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium have been vacated to make way for stage installation works for the January 15 show that had been delayed several times due to Covid
- Football fans were angry over the shortened seating capacity at the stadium, which hosts Saturday’s AFF Cup semi-final game between Malaysia and Thailand
