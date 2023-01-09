Travellers from China arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday. From Monday, unvaccinated visitors to Thailand need a medical report justifying their lack of inoculations. Photo: AFP
Thailand starts screening arrivals for proof of Covid vaccinations as it braces for influx of Chinese tourists
- From Monday, all foreigners flying into Thailand must show proof of at least two jabs, or prove that they have recently recovered from the virus
- The rules will apply until January 31. The Southeast Asian nation expects to welcome 300,000 Chinese visitors over the next three months
