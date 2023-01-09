A vegetable vendor tends to her store at a public market in Manila last month. Onion prices in the Philippines have been pushed higher by a drop in local output. Photo: Reuters
Soaring prices force Philippines to plan import of onions as inflation makes vegetable costlier than beef
- The proposed purchase of 22,000 tonnes of onions – one of the drivers of inflation – ‘will be good for a month’, an agriculture official said
- Onions are currently selling for three times the price of chicken in the Philippines and are around 25 per cent costlier than beef, by weight
A vegetable vendor tends to her store at a public market in Manila last month. Onion prices in the Philippines have been pushed higher by a drop in local output. Photo: Reuters