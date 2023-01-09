Students wait for class to begin at a school in Kuala Lumpur. Some school canteens in Malaysia are seeing shortages of essential items such as sugar, chicken and eggs in addition to price rises. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Students wait for class to begin at a school in Kuala Lumpur. Some school canteens in Malaysia are seeing shortages of essential items such as sugar, chicken and eggs in addition to price rises. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Children in Malaysia face school meals of fried egg, rice and a glass of water as inflation bites

  • Rising prices in Malaysia are eating into school canteens’ ability to provide affordable, nutritious meals for schoolchildren
  • The head of Malaysia’s school canteen operators’ association has warned that some children may only be able to afford the most basic of meals

The Star
The Star

Updated: 2:29pm, 9 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Students wait for class to begin at a school in Kuala Lumpur. Some school canteens in Malaysia are seeing shortages of essential items such as sugar, chicken and eggs in addition to price rises. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Students wait for class to begin at a school in Kuala Lumpur. Some school canteens in Malaysia are seeing shortages of essential items such as sugar, chicken and eggs in addition to price rises. Photo: Bernama/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE