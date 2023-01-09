A woman who joined her daughter in abusing a domestic helper until she died of a brain injury has been sentenced to 14 years’ jail. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Singapore woman jailed 14 years for ‘shocking, heinous’ fatal abuse of Myanmar helper
- Piang Ngaih Don died of a brain injury with severe blunt trauma in July 2016 after months of repeated abuse, and was starved until she was only 24kg
- One public prosecutor called it one of the worst cases of abuse of a domestic helper in Singapore ’s history
