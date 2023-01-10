Randy Rosigit was sentenced to six weeks’ jail in Singapore for downloading child abuse material from the dark web. Photo: AP/File
Randy Rosigit was sentenced to six weeks’ jail in Singapore for downloading child abuse material from the dark web. Photo: AP/File
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore jails Indonesian man who said he viewed child porn because he was ‘bored’

  • Randy Rosigit claimed he began looking at porn more frequently, including child abuse material while bored at home for long periods during Covid lockdowns
  • Anyone convicted of possessing or gaining access to child abuse material in Singapore can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned

TODAY
TODAY

Updated: 7:00am, 10 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Randy Rosigit was sentenced to six weeks’ jail in Singapore for downloading child abuse material from the dark web. Photo: AP/File
Randy Rosigit was sentenced to six weeks’ jail in Singapore for downloading child abuse material from the dark web. Photo: AP/File
READ FULL ARTICLE