Randy Rosigit was sentenced to six weeks’ jail in Singapore for downloading child abuse material from the dark web. Photo: AP/File
Singapore jails Indonesian man who said he viewed child porn because he was ‘bored’
- Randy Rosigit claimed he began looking at porn more frequently, including child abuse material while bored at home for long periods during Covid lockdowns
- Anyone convicted of possessing or gaining access to child abuse material in Singapore can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned
