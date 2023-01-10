Ria Ricis rides a jet ski with her husband Teuku Ryan and their infant daughter Moana. Photo: Instagram
Indonesian YouTuber under fire for video of infant daughter on a jet ski with no life jacket
- Ria Ricis recently posted a clip online showing her husband holding their daughter in one hand while steering a personal watercraft with the other
- It sparked a debate about the child’s safety and how far the Indonesian YouTuber, who has 30.8 million subscribers, would go for views
