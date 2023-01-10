Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at the official announcement that he is joining the newly established United Thai Nation Party, or Ruamthai Sarngchart, on Monday in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai PM Prayuth tries to cling onto power by switching political parties

  • Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized control of Thailand in a 2014 coup, has split from the military-backed Palang Pracharath party
  • He is manoeuvring to stay in power ahead of elections expected in May despite his growing unpopularity and constitutional term limits

Bloomberg

Updated: 11:16am, 10 Jan, 2023

