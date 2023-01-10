In the over seven-minute video uploaded on YouTube channel Driftershoots on December 30, four people were seen sneaking into Merdeka 118. The tower, which is still under construction, is the second highest structure in the world. Photo: Shutterstock
Daredevils climb Malaysia skyscraper, defying lightning flashes
- This comes soon after a Russian couple were investigated after photos of the pair at the top of Merdeka 118 went viral on social media
- The tower, which is still under construction, is the second highest structure in the world and is due for completion by mid-2023
