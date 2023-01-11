Angela Nikolau said she rented an apartment close to Merdeka 118 to “conduct surveillance of the building”. Photo: Twitter
Russian rooftopper says she ‘lay naked to cool down’ while scaling Malaysia’s Merdeka 118 tower
- Angela Nikolau said she donned glasses and a construction worker’s uniform as part of her initial disguise to blend in when beginning her ascent last month
- Nikolau claimed she went without food and water and hid in a concrete box for more than 20 hours after she was almost detected by site personnel
