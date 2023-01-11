Just two months after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took power, one of his most important coalition allies is facing an internal showdown that risks upending Malaysia ’s new-found stability. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi , president of Umno, will use a general assembly starting on Wednesday to fend off challenges to his leadership, laying the groundwork for party polls due in May. He’s also looking to protect his position as deputy prime minister in Anwar’s government. “The goal of uniting the party as a majority is more important than humouring one or two internal saboteurs,” Ahmad Zahid told local media ahead of the Umno meeting. At stake is Anwar’s staying power in a country that’s seen three changes in prime ministers in three years. His government depends on support from Ahmad Zahid, who threw Umno’s weight behind their long-time rival after the November 19 general elections returned a hung parliament. Umno’s traditional allies from Borneo soon followed suit, providing Anwar a much-needed majority to become prime minister after a near-week-long political deadlock. The future of Ahmad Zahid in the party and his cooperation with Anwar hinges on comments made by Umno’s 191 powerful division chiefs in the general assembly. This group traditionally selects the top party leadership in internal polls. ‘What’s the point of having a contest?’ There is a chance Umno delegates may vote in the general assembly to keep the presidency uncontested during the internal polls due in May, which allows Ahmad Zahid to keep the top job for another term and maintains status quo for Anwar and his government. The party’s supreme council will decide on Thursday whether to bring this motion to the delegates. Some back this idea. “What’s the point of having a contest for the two main positions now, if it will only lead to discord and threaten Umno’s unity just as it’s in the process of healing post-general election?” Umno Deputy Chief for Johor state Nur Jazlan Mohamed said in a Facebook post last week. Still, it may be a big ask. The mood for this year’s gathering is set to be a stark departure from the last assembly in March 2022, when Umno controlled government. Ahmad Zahid at that time led calls to bring forward the nationwide vote to capitalise on recent wins in local polls . It turned out to be an ill-fated decision that caused Umno to lose the premiership and reduce its share in parliament. Stung by defeat, the Umno chiefs may still turn on Ahmad Zahid during the assembly, and revive calls that he take responsibility and resign over the election losses – a move that could throw Anwar’s government into disarray. Ahmad Zahid has refused to resign in the past and if he now caves in, it may embolden his detractors to push the party to stop backing Anwar’s government. “As to Anwar and Zahid, a no-contest will benefit both while any changes in the presidency could see more instability for the government and Malaysia,” said Lau Zhe Wei, a lecturer of political science at International Islamic University of Malaysia. Any changes in the presidency could see more instability for the government and Malaysia Lau Zhe Wei, political-science lecturer Several Umno leaders including former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had openly opposed working with Anwar just days before he was named prime minister. They supported rival Muhyiddin Yassin and his pro-Malay bloc to form a government before they were made to toe the party line. Ismail last week denied a rumour that he had been in London plotting to topple the administration, according to Malaysiakini. There are already signs of rebellion in the Borneo state of Sabah where the local government is in turmoil after Umno leaders there attempted to betray allies aligned with Anwar with a takeover. New political crisis in Malaysia as Sabah government falls after Umno exits None of the Umno leaders have publicly registered their interest for the president’s post, except for former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin who signalled on Tuesday he may take on Ahmad Zahid and still work with the current government to maintain political stability. “First I want to make sure that at this week’s gathering, there is no notion that will prevent the top two positions in my party for being open to contest,” Khairy said at a January 10 conference hosted by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. “Will I contest for the presidency of my party? I’m thinking about it.”