An Australian solar farm. Solar Cable had been aiming to develop a US$20.68 billion project to supply solar power to Singapore from Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
Sun Cable collapse leaves Singapore’s solar link to Australia in the balance
- The US$21-billion mega project to supply the city state with solar power using a 4,200km submarine cable from Australia has fallen short of funds
- Construction was expected to begin in 2024. Sun Cable said on Wednesday it would likely seek recapitalisation or sell the entire business
An Australian solar farm. Solar Cable had been aiming to develop a US$20.68 billion project to supply solar power to Singapore from Australia. Photo: Shutterstock