An Australian solar farm. Solar Cable had been aiming to develop a US$20.68 billion project to supply solar power to Singapore from Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
Sun Cable collapse leaves Singapore’s solar link to Australia in the balance

  • The US$21-billion mega project to supply the city state with solar power using a 4,200km submarine cable from Australia has fallen short of funds
  • Construction was expected to begin in 2024. Sun Cable said on Wednesday it would likely seek recapitalisation or sell the entire business

Agencies

Updated: 1:56pm, 11 Jan, 2023

