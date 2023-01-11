Workers on a Chinese oil rig in the South China Sea. The Philippine Supreme Court ruled that allowing state-owned companies from China and Vietnam to explore for oil was unconstitutional. Photo: Xinhua
South China Sea: Philippine court voids joint China-Vietnam-Philippines oil exploration pact

  • The court ruled that allowing state-owned oil companies of China, Vietnam to undertake oil exploration in Philippine waters violated the constitution
  • A joint oil search of 142,886 square km of sea, including waters claimed by the Philippines as part of its territory, had followed the 2005 agreement

Associated Press
Updated: 5:02pm, 11 Jan, 2023

