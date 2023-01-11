Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing’s family’s assets have been found in a flat in Thailand. Photo: AFP
Myanmar junta chief family assets found in Thai drug raid
- Title deeds, bank books of Min Aung Hlaing’s son and daughter seized from Thai home of Tun Min Latt, arrested for trafficking narcotics and money laundering
- Myanmar tycoon has interests in hotels, energy and mining and is a close associate of junta leader who seized power from the elected government in 2021
