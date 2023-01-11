The newly identified hacker group, dubbed Dark Pink, used phishing emails and advanced malware to compromise the defences of military branches in the Philippines and Malaysia, as well as government organisations. Photo: Shutterstock
Suspected state hackers stole military data from Asian countries, Singapore cybersecurity report finds

  • Newly identified ‘Dark Pink’ ‘group used phishing and malware to hack into the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia government and military agencies
  • Also targeted were a non-profit, a religious organisation, and a European state development agency based in Vietnam, Singapore-based cybersecurity firm said

Bloomberg

Updated: 6:01pm, 11 Jan, 2023

