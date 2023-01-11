Arrested man handcuffed hands at the back. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Singapore arrests teacher who planned to join militant group in Palestine over terror-related offences
- Suspect is first Ministry of Education teacher and public servant to be detained by the Internal Security Department for terrorism-related offences
- Mohamed Khairul Riduan planned to travel to Gaza to join a militant group and fight the Israel military, but had no intention of carrying out attacks in Singapore
Arrested man handcuffed hands at the back. Photo: Shutterstock/File