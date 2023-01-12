Travellers walk through a transit hall of Changi airport in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore clinics ready to handle potential jump in Covid-19 cases linked to China arrivals
- Health centres are stocking up on medication and preparing their workers to manage a higher patient load
- Clinics, however, say the city state is in a strong position to deal with imported coronavirus infections due to its high vaccination rate
