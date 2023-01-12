H&M Malaysia has filed a police complaint amid reports that a hidden camera was installed in a fitting room of a Kuala Lumpur store. File photo: Bloomberg
Malaysian police probe after spycam videos taken at H&M store fitting room allegedly sold online

  • Police pledged to conduct a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice after the 11-second video went viral on social media
  • The incident has raised privacy concerns, with sellers claiming to have recordings of couples and individuals in fitting rooms

Updated: 12:06pm, 12 Jan, 2023

