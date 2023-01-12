Twitter cuts have affected the company’s Singapore offices. Photo: TNS
Twitter orders Singapore HQ staff to clear desks, work from home
- Office staff were informed via email on Wednesday that they had until 5pm to leave the CapitaGreen building and resume their duties remotely from Thursday
- Singapore serves as the firm’s Asia-Pacific headquarters, a region that was hit hard by deep and abrupt job cuts when Elon Musk took over US-based Twitter
