Twitter cuts have affected the company’s Singapore offices. Photo: TNS
Twitter orders Singapore HQ staff to clear desks, work from home

  • Office staff were informed via email on Wednesday that they had until 5pm to leave the CapitaGreen building and resume their duties remotely from Thursday
  • Singapore serves as the firm’s Asia-Pacific headquarters, a region that was hit hard by deep and abrupt job cuts when Elon Musk took over US-based Twitter

Bloomberg

Updated: 5:21pm, 12 Jan, 2023

