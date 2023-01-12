Benny Tjokrosaputro was found guilty of manipulating investment decisions at state insurance firm Asabri. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian man fined US$370 million for losing millions of dollars of state money in insurance scandal
- Judges ruled Benny Tjokrosaputro was guilty of arranging for state insurance company to buy overpriced stocks, which later lost their value
- He is already serving a life sentence over a separate case linked to hundreds of millions of dollars of losses at another insurance firm
