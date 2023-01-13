The woman, who has an acrimonious relationship with the girl’s biological mother, also told the child that she could kill her biological mother after she fell unconscious from the drink, though the woman did not think the child could actually do it. Photo: AFP
Vietnamese woman jailed in Singapore for making stepdaughter, 8, spike biological mother’s drink; told girl told to suffocate mum to death
- The woman, now aged 32, was sentenced to one year’s jail for making her stepdaughter, 8, spike her biological mum’s drink with Bromalex in 2020
- Bromalex is a prescription medicine unavailable for purchase off-the-counter in Singapore as it has a reputation of becoming addictive
